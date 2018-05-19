SSP visits ‘Ramzan Sasta Bazaar’ to review security arrangements

Rawalpindi

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Muhammad Bin Ashraf on Thursday visited ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaar’ set up at Murree road Nawaz Sharif Park Shamsabad to review the security arrangements, informed a police spokesman. SSP termed the security arrangements satisfactory, he directed to further enhance the security of Bazaars, mosques, Imambargahs and worship places to protect the people during the sacred month of Ramazan ul Mubarrak.

He also directed the police officers to curb crime and provide foolproof security to the masses during the Holy month. Meanwhile, City District Government Rawalpindi has also established 16 ‘Ramazan sasta Bazaars’ to provide relief to the people.—APP