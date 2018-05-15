wIran hands over 76 immigrants to Pakistan

Quetta

Iranian security forces handed over 76 illegal Pakistani immigrants to Levies force at Pak-Iran border area of Chaghi district.

According to Levies sources, these Pakistani workers had gone to Iran for their livelihood where they had been apprehended from different parts of Iran because they were living there without traveling documents.

Levies sources said these deportees would be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further interrogation after completion of initial inquiry.—APP