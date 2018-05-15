Karachi

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) which is hearing the Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case will frame charges against the accused at the next hearing on May 19. Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among three others who were accused of terrorism and killed on the orders of Malir SSP Rao Anwar, in what was later termed a ‘fake encounter’. The suspended SSP was also brought to court on Monday in high security, as were the other 12 accused. The investigating officer was also present in the court.

Moreover, the victim’s family submitted a petition citing their reservations over Anwar’s detention in the Multan Lines in Malir Cantt instead of the central prison. The accused counsels pointed out that the copy of the case is incomplete. The court ordered that complete documents should be submitted to the accused’ lawyers. Arguments pertaining to the provision of B-class jail facilities to Anwar and Anwar’s bail plea will be heard in the next hearing. On Saturday, Anwar had filed his bail petition, stating that geo-fencing and joint investigation reports and charge-sheet have contradictory information.

The case hearing was adjourned until May 19. During the case proceedings, the charge-sheet (challan) over the fake encounter was submitted to the court. The challan, which has been filed under the complaint of SP Investigation Abid Qaimkhani, states that the accused killed Naqeeb in a fake encounter. The investigation has proven that the shootout was staged. The challan states that Anwar and his aide, former DSP Qamar Ahmed Shaikh, have been arrested in the case. The challan includes names of SSP central among 28 other witnesses.—INP