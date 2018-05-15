Four killed in road accidentJhang

As many as four persons of a family were killed in an accident at Multan road near on Monday early morning. According to Rescue 1122, a car collided with a trailer near Maluwana Mor. As a result four persons of a family of Haveli Lal were killed on spot. They were identified as Jabir, Ishaq, Sikandar and Mohsin. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to DHQ Hospital.

Two people,including a child,were killed while two others suffered injuries in a road accident in Saddar police limits on Monday. Police sources said that Muhammad Saghir, resident of chak 74/NB along with his son Mekail and cousin Sultan,was travelling on Silanwali-Sargodha road when another motorcyclist Munir Ahmad Butt collided with their bike near chak 84/NB.

Two killed one injured in a clash:Two persons were killed while another injured in a bloody clash between two rival groups over the issue of animal grazing at Tor Dhair Swabi on Monday. Police said accused Niaz Ali, Arshad and Hamdullah Khan have allegedly started firing on Maaz son of Sher Nawaz and Abdullah son of Nazir Rehman after exchanging of hot words over animal grazing.—NNI

