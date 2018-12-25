220m people stand shoulder to shoulder with Pak army

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said 220 million people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan army in the wake of any foreign aggression.

The whole Nation was proud of the valour which the country’s armed forces had shown to defeat terrorism in the country.

In a call on meeting with newly appointed Corps Commander Lahore, Lieutenant General Majid Ihsan at the governor’s House sacrifices rendered by the armed forces to root out terrorism was a golden chapter in the history of the country.

The Governor said, the provision of basic amenities of life to masses, economic development, continuity of democracy and solidarity were the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Both the dignitaries also discussed matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Majid Ihsan said armed forces were fully equipped to defend the frontiers of the country, adding that there was nothing more important than the security and solidarity of the country.

He said armed forces and the other law enforcement Agencies had rendered innumerable sacrifices for the defence of the country. The Corps Commander felicitated Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar on being elevated as Punjab Governor.—APP

