2,200 more nurses to be recruited through PPSC

Staff Reporter

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that 2,200 nurses will be recruited through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to overcome shortage of staff in public sector health facilities.

She was talking to a delegation of Punjab Nursing Staff Association.

While acknowledging the role of nursing staff, the minister said that the Punjab government would take all necessary measures to solve problems of the nursing staff.

“It was a professional obligation of nurses to serve patients to enhance dignity of their noble profession,” she added. Dr Yasmin said that she had been raising voice for the rights of nurses from the platform of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and as a doctor, she had worked with nurses for a long time. “Let me make it clear that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has only one agenda and that is betterment of common man,” the minister said adding that to achieve the target, teams of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were working day and night.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that service to ailing humanity could be a source of blessings in the world hereafter and good treatment of patients should be hallmark of the nursing profession. “We will take all steps to explore more potential in nursing profession, but mistreatment of any patient, particularly at emergencies, will not be tolerated,” she warned.

