220 motorcycles impounded, 1000 fined

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi taking strict action against traffic rules violators, one-wheelers, negligent and dangerous driving, issued over 1000 challans while nearly 220 motorcycles on severe violations were also impounded in different police stations in special operations conducted during last six days in Independence celebrations.

Chief Traffic Officer, Superintendent Police (SP) Muhammad Bin Ashraf told that in order to effectively control one-wheeling, racing and dangerous driving by motorcyclists, on Independence celebrations, Rawalpindi city was divided into eight sectors.

With other arrangements to curb such activities, special squads of traffic police and district police were constituted on the directives of City Police Officer Rawalpindi, DIG Abbas Ahsan.Joint operations were conducted in this regard and over Rs 220,600 fine was imposed on the rules violators, he said adding, additional force of Traffic Wardens was deployed on city roads to control any situation.Special arrangements were made for Murree Road, Chandni Chowk, Sixth Road flyovers, Airport Road, Peshawar Road, Mall Road, Jhelum Road near Ayub Park and other roads to prevent one-wheeling and car-skating incidents in a bid to avert any casualties on the eve of the Independence Day.—APP

