220 Indian pilgrims get visa to attend Hindu temple celebrations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

More than 220 Indian pilgrims are expected to visit Sukkur to attend religious celebrations, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi announced on Wednesday, says a message received here Wednesday.

According to a statement by the high commission, visas were issued to the Indian pilgrims who wished to attend the 310th birthday celebrations at Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, scheduled to be held from December 5-16, 2018, in Sukkur. Shadani Darbar Tirth, a 300-year old temple in Sukkur, is a sacred place for Hindu devotees from across the world. It is said that the foundation of the temple was laid at Hayat Pitafi Tehsil, Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki district in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708.

The high commission said that issuance of pilgrimage visas was in line with the government’s efforts for promoting visits to religious shrines and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

