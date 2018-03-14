22-year-old Careem captain murdered

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A 22-year-old ‘captain’ of popular ride-hailing service Careem was found murdered in the Lakho area of Rawalpindi, police said on Tuesday. According to Naseerabad Station House Officer Chaudhry Akhtar, the victim, Sajawal Ameer, had picked up a ride from banquet hall Dewan-e-Khas in Rawalpindi late on Monday night. The passenger had told Ameer to take him to Lakho, a sparsely populated locality, where he was ambushed.

When the captain resisted, the robbers shot him five times, injuring him fatally. They made away with the captain’s cash, mobile phones and car. SHO Akhtar told media that since the area was secluded, there were no eyewitnesses to the crime. Police later found the car Ameer was driving abandoned in Rawalpindi’s Chohar Chowk. ‘The police have obtained the call records of the deceased captain and are close to tracing the culprits,’ the official said.

According to police, the passenger may have been acting in connivance with the robbers. His call data record has also been secured. A first information report, with charges of robbery and murder added, has been lodged, with the owner of the car as the complainant. The body of the captain was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination. This is the second such incident to have taken place in the twin cities in the past three weeks. In a post to its Facebook page, Careem announced the captain’s demise and expressed grief over the incident.