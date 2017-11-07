22 Wapda officers promoted to next ranks

Staff Reporter

Mirpur (AJK)

Senior Selection Board of WAPDA Monday accorded formal approval for the promotion of 22 WAPDA officers belonging to various cadres to the next rank in Basic Pay Scale 20, it was officially announced. The meeting, presided over by WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), was attended by the Members of the Authority and the officers concerned.

The Board approved promotion of 22 WAPDA officers belonging to various cadres to the next rank in Basic Pay Scale 20. Details of the promotions are as under.

As many as Four WAPDA officers have been promoted as General Manager. One officer promoted from Water Wing namely Anjum Munir Tabbasum whereas three officers have been promoted from Power Wing namely Sher Afzal Khan, Fazli Karim and Iqbal Ahmad. Some 13 officers have been promoted as Chief Engineers (Civil) namely Ghulam Mustafa Qamar, Amir Bashir Ch, Tahir Anwar Khaloon, Kabir Ahmed Burdi, Rehmat Ullah Sheikh, Muhammad Abid Sheikh, Jaichand Bhojwani, Shafqat A.K.Durrani, Najam Islam, Ghulam Mustafa, Hakim Khan Kakar, Muhammad Farhat Kamal and Atta Ullah Memon.