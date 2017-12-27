22 persons rescued in road accidents

Rawalpindi

Rescue-1122 has rescued 22 victims of 17 road accidents reported at its District Command and Control Room, Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman on Tuesday, 20 seriously injured were shifted to hospitals while 2 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were provided first aid on the spot by emergency medical teams.

The eleven drivers, five pedestrian and six passengers including, eighteen males and four females, were among the victims of the road traffic crashes, he added.—APP