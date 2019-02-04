22 Pakistani origin exhibitors to participate in Texworld Leather world fair in Paris

Islamabad

Four-day fabric and garment exhibition will be held in Paris on 11 February(Monday) this month to shed light on challenges and solutions associated with Vietnam Textile, Garment, Cotton, Fiber, and trade agreement issues. According to details, Twenty-two Pakistani fabric companies will participate in the upcoming Texworld, Apparel Sourcing and Leatherworld fair and will showcase their products in exhibition. The four-day fabric and garment exhibition will be continued till Feb 14. Leatherworld Paris will contain tannery as well as finished leather goods, ranging from leather garments to accessories such as bags, shoes and other fashion products, Radio Pakistan reported. Exhibitors from Pakistan in February 2019 are Fabric: Anam Weaving Mills, Kamal Ltd, Kohinoor Mills, Liberty Mills, Mahmood Textile, Nishat Mills, Shahtaj Textile, Sapphire Textile, Sarena Dyeing & Finishing, Shafi Texcel. Some exhibitors from Pakistan are directly participating in the fair while the TDAP is setting up Pakistan Pavilion in the fair.—APP

