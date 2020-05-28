22 outlaws held, weapons recovered

Staff Reporter

The Islamabad Police arrested 22 outlaws from different areas of the city on Thursday and recovered weapons from their possession.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Lohibher police apprehended 12 persons during raid at a Sheesha Center. They were identified as Abdul Rehman Syed Mujtaba, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Ayaz, Abdul Sami, Qazi Zubair, Mirza Qasim Azhar Hafeez, Muhammad Tayyab,Muhammad Subhan, Muhammad Suhmeer and Usman. Aabpara police arrested four accused Asif Khan, Moaz Ayaz and Shahis Rehman involved in one wheeling. Golra police arrested accused Shabber Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Tarnol police arrested accused Jamsheed Khan and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him. Koral police arrested accused Ali Sheer and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation from them is underway.