22 Indian fishermen held

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan maritime security agency on Friday arrested 22 Indian fishermen for illegal fishing in territorial waters of the country and seized their three boats.

The PMSA spokesman said the fishermen were arrested for illegal fishing in Pakistan’s territorial waters. He said that they were handed over to Docks Police for legal inquiry.

In August, at least nine Pakistani fishermen were taken into custody by Indian Coast Guard after they allegedly crossed over to the Indian territorial waters in the Arabian Sea.

Share on: WhatsApp