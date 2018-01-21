22 houses handed over to overseas Pakistanis

Staff Reporter

As a result of efforts made by the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, 22 more houses in a housing society, worth Rs. 60 million, have been handed over to the long awaited overseas Pakistanis.

Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti handed over the possession letters to overseas owners during a ceremony here.

Director General OPC Javed Iqbal Bokhari was also present on this occasion, while a large number of overseas Pakistanis attended the event.

Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti while addressing the participants of the ceremony informed that Overseas Pakistanis had booked their houses in this housing society some 10 years ago but despite full payment, houses were not being handed over to them.

They told that on the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis, OPC Punjab played its role for the provision of houses to the affected owners.

VC and Commissioner told that prior to this, on the initiative of OPC, 170 houses and plots in this housing society, worth Rs 600 million had also been handed over to the overseas Pakistanis in four phases. A number of expatriate Pakistanis while lauding the efforts of OPC said that this institution is actively engaged in resolving the problems of Overseas Pakistanis.

Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti further informed that on the instructions of Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, OPC is vigorously pursuing the issues of expatriates Pakistanis and complaints of remaining Overseas Pakistanis regarding this housing society will also be addressed soon.