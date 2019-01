Chichawatni

At least 22 outlaws including drug pushers were arrested here besides recovery of arms, ammunition, drugs and five stolen motorcycles.

According to details, in the wake of surge in crimes, the police conducted operation against outlaws in Chichawatni city and suburbs.

During operations, the police arrested 22 criminals including drug pushers, recovered arms, ammunitions 400 liters of liquor and five stolen bikes from their possession.—INP

