Sargodha Police on Thursday launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals and claimed to have arrested 22 criminals across the district. Police also claimed to have recovered 344 litres of wine, 234 empty bottles of liquor, 12 pistols, 8 rifles, 1.2 kg of hashish and many other valuables worth millions of rupees.

The arrested criminals were identified as Naeem, Naseem, Waqas, Waleed, Munawar, Nadeem, Mansab, Muneer, Akram, Akhtar, Akhlaaq, Shamus.—INP