22 COVID-19 patients die in India after oxygen leak in hospital

At least 22 COVID-19 patients lost their lives in a hospital in India’s Nashik city of Maharashtra state on Wednesday after they lost oxygen due to a leak.

The leak occurred when an oxygen tanker was refilling a storage tank at Zakir Hussain Hospital, a dedicated medical facility for coronavirus patients.

Hundreds of patients were on ventilators at the hospital when the incident occurred.

Authorities have ordered a probe into the incident.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the incident “heart-wrenching. “The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour,” he wrote.

Rahul Gandhi, head of the opposition Indian National Congress, also termed the incident extremely tragic. “My heartfelt condolences to the aggrieved families. I appeal to State Govt and party workers to provide all possible assistance,” he tweeted.

India reported 295,041 new cases and 2,023 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as the country battles with the second wave of the pandemic.

India’s total caseload has surged to 15.6 million, the second-highest globally, while the death toll stands at 182,553 fatalities.

