22 corruption cases surfaced in Estate Office during last three years

Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani on Thursday said that 22 cases of corruption surfaced in the Estate Office, Islamabad during last three years and those involved in these cases have to face disciplinary action.

Responding to a question during the question hour in Senate, he said that some of the employees were convicted and disciplinary action was taken against them.

To another question about Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme Phase-I for federal government employees, he said that the Housing Foundation issued provisional offer letters on First come first serve basis. However, possession of plots will be handed over after completion of development work. As per main agreement M/s Green Tree (Pvt) Ltd, will carry out the development work and complete it within two years from the start of development work.—APP

