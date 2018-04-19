22 cases of corruption surface in Estate Office

As many as 22 cases and complaints of corruption surfaced in the Estate Office, Islamabad and those found guilty faced disciplinary action during the last three years.

“In response to complaints few employees were convicted and disciplinary action was taken against them after complete inquiry”, sources in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP. About the allotment of government houses to the children of retired employees, they informed that the Ministry had approved only three cases of allotment to children of retired employees.

“The allotment was made under rule 15(2) (b) of Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002, which have been approved during the period from April to December, 2017,” they added. They said ministry has moved a summary to the Prime Minister for amendments in Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002 to make the employees of constitutional bodies eligible to get government accommodation from Estate Office pool.

However, they informed that the decision in this regard is still awaited. About the Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme Phase-I for federal government employees, they informed that the Housing Foundation issued provisional offer letters on First come first serve basis.—APP

