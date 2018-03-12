21st convocation of Sir Syed University held with traditional zeal

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), organized its 21st Convocation with traditional zeal that was attended by a large number of educationists, scholars, dignitaries including faculty and students.

On this auspicious occasion around more than 1000 degrees were distributed among the pass-outs of BS and MS programme. Two of the faculty members were awarded PhD degrees, while the degree of Doctorate (Honorary) was conferred on renowned philanthropist Sardar Muhammad Yasin Malik. Position holders were conferred gold, silver and bronze medals for securing highest marks in the respective disciplines.

Addressing the 21st SSUET Convocation, the chief guest Lt. Gen. (R) Moinuddin Haider said that world is changing rapidly and in near future robots may replace humane services. Even in many countries robots are doing surgery. You need to update your knowledge and skills according to contemporary demands. He advised to establish a boarding university at the 200 acres’ land of Sir Syed University at education city.

Lt. Gen. (R) Moinuddin Haider said CPEC will bring economic prosperity in the region. It has already brought heavy investment in Pakistan. They are making a network of roads and industrial zone will be established in the next phase.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Jawaid Anwar, Chancellor SSUET said that the education gives us sense to acknowledge that the existence of country depends on national solidarity and unity. No economic prosperity is possible without national harmony.

He said that the focus of Sir Syed University since its inception has been on the dissemination of knowledge and imparting skills and expertise through quality education in the domain of science, engineering and technology. Sir Syed University believes that technology plays a vital role in the development and progress of our country as all modern development taking place these days are the direct outcome of technical advancement. The university believes that the economic future of Pakistan is in the hands of engineers and technology experts.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said the concept of social reforms of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan was based upon acquisition of modern scientific education. The key ingredients of this concept were proper upbringing, character building, tolerance and coexistance. Aligarh Muslim University proved to be the laboratory where these concepts were experimented, which produced students who possessed the above traits.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said digital library will be established which will be connected to online library of HEC through internet and students will get access to unlimited books, research journals and periodicals. Construction of a modern auditorium is also under consideration.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal Haq said that the convocation is the most significant occasion in the university’s academic calendar and it represents the culmination of years of diligence and hard work. Sir Syed University is an ideological, vibrant and forward looking institution that has always remained responsive to advancement in science, engineering, technology and management sciences. The university worked hard to promote scientific and engineering education as it always endeavours to offer quality education and state of the art facilities for learning and research so that students gain knowledge and skills and become really professionals in the competitive world of today and future.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali congratulated students and their parents, and wished them a prosperous future. He said that higher education has now become a tool of economic growth.

On this auspicious occasion, Lt. Gen. (R) Moinuddin Haider, Sardar Muhammad Yasin Malik along with members of SSUET Board of Governors and others were awarded the shields in recognition of their valuable services and contribution towards education, science and social work.— NNI

