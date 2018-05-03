Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

An oath taking ceremony of All Small Traders Cottage Association Shikarpur was held here on Wednesday. Atiq Mir, the president traders association Pakistan was chief guest in the program.

Shoukat Ali Sanjrani, the chairman, and Samiullah Shaikh, the president of All Small Traders Cottage Association and other representatives took oath and vowed to play their part to resolve the issues of traders without any discrimination. Speaking on the occasion, Atiq Mir, the president traders association Pakistan, said that no one would be allowed to do injustice.