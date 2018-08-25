218 members of defunt organisations held in two days

On the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Doctor Syed Kaleem, indiscriminate action was taken against members of the defunct organisations and other private institutions for illegally collecting sacrificial animals’ hides on Eid-ul-Azha days throughout the province.

During the two days, 218 individuals of defunct organisations were arrested and 269 cases were registered against them.

Among those, 54 were arrested from Gujranwala region, 33 from Sargodha, 30 from Multan, 24 from Sahiwal, 21 from Bahawalpur, 19 from Lahore, 15 from Faisalabad region, 14 from Dera Ghazi Khan and eight from Sheikhupura region.

As many as 12 cases were registered against wheelie-doers, 15 individuals were arrested and 10 motorcycles were confiscated.—APP

