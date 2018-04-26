Dengue awareness campaign launched

Our Correspondent

Landikotal

The political administration and the health department jointly have launched campaign to aware people about the Dengue disease and its eradication from the area. A session in this regard was held on Wednesday at Jirga hall where tribal elders, political administration officials, civil society members, health department officials and a large number of locals participated.

Talking on the occasion, Niaz Muhammad, the assistant political agent of Landikotal urged the locals, shopkeepers and hotel owners to keep their surrounding neat and clean.