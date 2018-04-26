Balochistan is again caught in the line of fire. The province has faced a number of security challenges in recent months with security personnel in the province often being targeted in roadside explosions and suicide attacks. On Tuesday, a suicide bomber targeted a police van on the Airport Road in Quetta killing at least five policemen and making seven others injured.

Surprisingly, Balochistan province ,especially Quetta city has been the target of attacks in recent months. After the terrorists were given a tough time in other provinces now they have made their way to the Balochistan province killing and martyring many. Then why the security isn’t kept tight in the province despite promising that the operations against the terrorists continue until the last terrorist? Safety is the right of every Pakistani as mentioned in the constitution. Therefore, we need to take measures for the safety of the people. May the Shaheeds’ souls rest in peace.

ZN BALOCH

Kech

Related