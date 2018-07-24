2163 transpersons issued CNICS In Punjab: CS

Staff Reporter

In compliance with the orders of Supreme Court, as many as 2163 transgender persons have been issued computerized national identity cards (CNICs) in Punjab so far while 789 more cases are being processed.

A meeting of Provincial Monitoring Committee chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Durani was held to review progress on issuance of CNICs to transgender people, at Fountain House here on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that issuance of CNICs is a first step towards bringing the transgender persons in mainstream, a lot of work has yet to be done. He directed the Secretary Social Welfare to set up an endowment fund besides seeking proposals from other departments for welfare of eunuchs such as health cards, vocational training, and employment opportunities. He mentioned that in the light of Supreme Court’s order a monitoring committee at provincial level while implementation committees in districts are fully functional. He ordered that an awareness and community mobilization campaign be launched to speed up the process of registration of eunuchs for bringing them in mainstream.

The Chief Secretary also distributed CNICs among the transgender persons. The Secretary Social Welfare briefed the meeting about process of issuance of CNICs and measures being taken for welfare of eunuchs. He maintained that as per recent census total population of transpersons in Punjab is 6709 whereas 2961 have been registered by the departments so far.

He said that facilitation centres in districts are providing facility of issuance of CNICs to transgender persons under one window operation.

He said that Social Welfare Department has approved a community centre for transgender persons in the Annual Development Programme. The meeting was attended by Secretary Primary Health, Secretary Women Development, Akhuwat Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib, officers concerned and representatives of transgender persons.

