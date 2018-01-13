216 PaK exhibitors attend Heimtextil fair

Biggest int’l trade fair for home, contract textiles

Observer Report

Heimtextil

Furnished on Friday, after four successful trade fair days in Frankfurt am Main. On the first and last day of the trade fair, over 70,000 trade visitors and total 2,975 exhibitors from 64 countries took part in the fair. Heimtextil offered the world’s largest selection of bed linen and bedding, Mattresses, Bathroom Textiles and Table and Kitchen Linen. Heimtextil grew once again in 2018 in terms of its visitors and exhibitors numbers.

Pakistan had 216 exhibitors, out of which 55 exhibitors participated under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) pavilion in Halls 10.0 and 10.3.

Exhibitors from Pakistan not only showcased huge quantity but also high quality of the products in Hall 10.2 with premium exhibitors like Al-Karam Textile, Gul Ahmed Textile and Kamal etc. Mr. Sajid Mehmood Raja, Commercial Counselor UK London and Mr. Khawaja Khurram Naeem, Commercial Counselor Germany Frankfurt visited the fair.

“With the huge range of home textile products and designs, makes Heimtextil the best platform to showcase our products and start our year. We have been participating in Heimtextil for past many years and each year it allows us to get new customers” said Mr. Muhammad Naqi Bari, Owner of Bari Textile.

“Each year Heimtextil is growing which allow us to meet our existing and potential customers. This is the best place to make business contacts, overall we are very satisfied by the outcome of participation” said Mr. Ahmad Kamal from Kamal Textile.

“The business is growing and companies in Pakistan need to focus more on creativity and innovation. We are pleased to participate in the show as focused and serious buyers visiting the show. This fair is definitely effective to target not only European buyer but overall buyers from the world” said Mr. Sohail Khamisa, Manager Business Development of Mustaqim Dyeing and Printing.

“Fair is important for us as it helps to increase our textile export and to sustain in market. This year, I am overwhelmed by the response of the buyers, who showed great interest in our products” said Mr. Imran Mehmood, Senior Vice Chairman of All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association.

Another major highlight of the show was Asian Institute of Fashion Design students’ delegation who visited Heimtextil 2018 to explore the new trends in global market.

Over 800 trade visitors from Pakistan attended Heimtextil Frankfurt 2018. Our upcoming Home Textile fairs are Intertextile Shanghai Home Spring and Autumn Edition from 14th – 16th March and from 27th – 30th August, 2018 respectively whereas Heimtextil Japan from 30th May – 1st June, 2018, Heimtextil India 27th – 29th June, 2018, Home Textile Sourcing USA from 17th – 19th July, 2018 and Heimtextil Russia 18th – 20th September, 2018.