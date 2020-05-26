215mgs less water supplied to city from Dhabeji

Power supply to Dhabeji pumping station remain suspended for around two hours on Tuesday, the Water Board spokesman has said. The water supply line to Karachi burst from two places due to shut down and 215 million gallons of water could not be supplied to Karach.i The water board had made it possible to supply water to the city on Eid with great difficulty, the spokesman said Frequent power outages have put the waterboard system in jeopardy, he added. However, the K-Electric has stated that the utility prioritises power supply to all Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) strategic locations, including the pumping stations at Hub, Dhabeji, Pipri and Gharo. According to KE Spokesperson, the power supply to the Dhabeji pumping station was swiftly restored and KE teams remained in close coordination with the water board authorities. In the better interest of the people of Karachi, all KWSB water pumping stations are exempt from load-shedding.