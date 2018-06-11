214,991 fine tickets issued over violations of traffic laws

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued more than 214,991 fine tickets to road users and impounded 7097 cars and motorbikes in various police stations over violations of various traffic laws during the last five months, police spokesmen said

He said that special campaign is underway to check violations by Public Service Vehicles and motorcyclists while various squads have been constituted for the purpose.

These squads are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the last five months,. action was taken against 86098 motorcyclists for not using helmets, 17472 for using fancy (non-pattern) number plates on their vehicles, 25668 for not fastening seat belt during drive, 15144 for using mobile during drive,6380 applied for (non-registered) vehicles were fined during this period.

Moreover, 20476 vehicles were fined over lane violation, 12342 over wrong parking, 12918 due to over-speeding, 12086 for violation of red signal, 6103 for using tinted glasses on vehicles and 304 smoke emitting vehicles were fined.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that campaign is underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules.

He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public.

The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.