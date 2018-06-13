21,482 nomination papers filed for general election 2018: ECP

Islamabad

As many as 21,482 nomination papers have been filed with the Returning Officers (ROs) by the prospective candidates for the general election 2018.

According to available data, these nomination papers have been filed from June 4 to 11 throughout the country for National Assembly, Provincial Assemblies and seats reserved for women and non-Muslims. As many as 5,473 nomination papers have been filed for National Assembly while 13,693 nomination papers have been filed for Provincial Assemblies. Total 436 nomination papers have been filed for seats reserved for women for National Assembly while 1,255 nomination papers have been filed for women reserved seats for Provincial Assemblies. A total of 154 nomination papers have been filed for seats reserved for non-Muslims for National Assemblies while 471 nomination papers have been filed for seats reserved for minorities for Provincial Assemblies. In total nomination papers received for National Assembly, as many as 2,700 nomination papers have been filed from Punjab (including Islamabad), 1,346 from Sindh, 992 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) (including FATA) and 435 from Balochistan.

Out of total nomination papers filed for Provincial Assemblies, 6,747 nomination papers have been filed from Punjab (including Islamabad), 3,626 from Sindh, 1,920 from KP (including FATA) and 1,400 from Balochistan.

In seats reserved for women for National Assembly, 236 nomination papers have been filed from Punjab (including Islamabad), 76 from Sindh, 88 from KP (including FATA) and 36 from Balochistan.—APP