Karachi is one of the largest populated cities. Due to the high density of population the city faces the biggest problem of parking. Parking of vehicles in no-parking zones and in wrong lanes is a growing issue these days and it has prompted the traffic police to work round the clock to counter this practice. It also challenges the patience of people who stuck in traffic congestion.

This is true that there is a huge increase in the number of vehicles and the growing trend of drivers to ignore traffic rules and regulations. The development of shopping centres with their parking space has somewhat resolved the issue but still the common bazaars have such limited space that cause a major concern for the people of Karachi. The parking of huge number of cars near mosques, especially during Friday prayers intensifies the violations of rules.

The way to address this problem is to maintain law and order taking serious action against violators. This could also be addressed if citizens start carpooling to offices or use public transport.

ERUJ IMAD

DHA Karachi

