Heatstroke is a condition caused by your body overheating, usually as a result of prolonged exposure to or physical exertion in high temperatures.The condition is most common in the summer season. The citizens of Karachi are facing severe heatstroke conditions these days. High temperature approaching 40°C or above is recorded which is unbearable. Due to extreme heat excessive sweating can result in dehydration and this will be leading to heat exhaustion.

Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures and coma can all result from heatstroke. Certain chronic illnesses, such as heart or lung disease, might increase your risk of heatstroke. In sun stroke the body temperature raises to 103°F (40°C) or more reaching up to 105°F. This condition is referred as life threatening and need emergency treatment. If the condition prevails and it remains untreated for longer period it will damage vital organs of the body and may also lead to death.

SAROSH SULTANA

Karachi

