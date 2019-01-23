210 FIRs lodged against power theft

Rawalpindi

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has lodged 210 FIRs in respective police stations of Rawalpindi circle on power theft charges and recovered worth in millions of rupees from the culprits during its ongoing campaign.

Manager Operations IESCO Rawalpindi Circle Faisal Mehmood said this while talking to APP here on Wednesday. He said that strict action would be taken in accordance with the law against the power thieves.

He said that 21 persons were caught red handed and sent behind the bars during the campaign. Efforts were being made to net those allegedly involved in stealing of electricity, he added.

The manager operation expressed the resolve that the electricity theft would be stopped by utilizing all available resources.

He said that an awareness campaign had also been launched to encourage the citizens to come forward and report electricity theft cases of their localities.

He urged the masses to get registered complaints against electricity theft on helpline 0800-84338 or website www.ptheft.pk. He warned that seven-year imprisonment and fine amounting to three million rupees can be imposed on those found guilty of the crime.—APP

