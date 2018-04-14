21 suspects arrested in Karachi

KARACHI : Law enforcement agencies arrested 21 suspects during raids in different areas of Karachi early Saturday morning.

The security agencies arrested nine suspects from Korangi and Landhi areas of the metropolis on information of arrested Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London member Raesuddin alias Mama.

Karachi police took custody of Mama at the Quaid-e-Azam International Airport on March 27. The suspect, a former sector in-charge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Korangi, was wanted for in multiple murders, extortion, and China cutting. Raees is also the primary accused in the Chakra Goth attack on a police van that left three police personnel dead and 27 injured.

Police sources said that nine suspects were arrested during raids in Korangi No 1, Korangi No 2, Korangi No 4, and Landhi. The suspects taken into custody were wanted for cases pertaining to targeted killings, extortion and China cutting, sources added.

Moreover, SP Orangi Abid Ali Baloch shared that seven suspects were arrested over their alleged involvement in usurping land in Surjani Town. However, an accomplice of the suspects, identified as Maulana Abdul Raheem, managed to escape, Baloch added.

A case has been registered against the suspects and further investigation is under way.

The police also arrested three suspects from Iqbal Town, weapons and contraband were seized from their possession. Two alleged street criminals, identified as Samiullah and Abdul Latif, were arrested from Darakhshan. Two pistols, four mobile phones and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, unidentified men on motorcycles looted two women at gunpoint near Bahadurabad’s Chaar Minaar roundabout Friday night.

The suspect snatched the purses of the women and managed to escape.

One of the victims shared that there were about Rs13,000 and a smart phone in one purse, while there were Rs40,000 along with gold earrings, chain, locket and rings in the other purse.

Orignally published by INP