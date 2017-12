Sanghar

Sanjhoro Police raided a private jail of a feudal landlord and recovered 21 illegally detained peasants included women and children here on Monday. According to police, the 21 illegally detained poor peasants were recovered by the police on the order of the court.

The illegally detained peasants were subjected to forced labor by the influential feudal lord. The police also said that the recovered poor peasants have been sent to the court. INP