21 passengers dead, several missing in Thatta boat mishap

CM Sindh grieves over deaths of devotees

Sawan Khaskheli

Thatta

Twenty one people died and several others got missing after a boat carrying religious devotees capsized in a creek near the village of Bohara Thatta on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Thatta, Mr. Nasir Baig while talking to local media said that the boat was carrying around 70 passengers. 21 bodies have been recovered they were shifted to the Mirpur Sakro Taluka Hospital.

Twenty people were rescued and admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state.

Ongoing local rescue efforts were being supported by military units in the area, however, after sunset rescuers were facing difficulties to continue the search operations. Ambulances from Thatta and Sujawal districts took part in the rescue efforts.

The DC Thatta said the accident took place as the overloaded boat lost balance and tipped over in a creek 30 kilometers away from Bohara. He added that the boat was carrying passengers travelling to the shrine of Pir Pathai to celebrate a festival.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over deaths of devotees whose boat drowned in sea near coastal area Baharo of district Thatta.

According to a statement issued here, he said that his heart goes out to the families of the victims.

Taking notice of boat drowning in sea, he had directed the commissioner Hyderabad to accelerate rescue work before night and also directed the deputy commissioner Thatta to personally monitor the rescue efforts.

Issuing directives for imposing emergency in Thatta and adjoining hospitals, he asked officers to inform him in case of any necessity.

Deputy commissioner Thatta presenting the preliminary report of the incident to the chief minister informed that fifteen dead bodies were recovered so far and more than thirty five persons are saved.

Further briefing, he said that the devotees were traveling by boat to Pathai shrine and owing to gusty winds two boats of devotees collided each other and met the incident.