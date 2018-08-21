21 injured after bus, truck collide in Saujiyan

Poonch

At least 21 people sustained injuries when a passenger bus collided with a truck at Chamber village on Poonch Mandi-Saujiyan road of Poonch district on Monday.

As per reports, the accident took place in the morning hours and all the injured were shifted to sub-district hospital Mandi, where they being treated. All of them are stated to be stable.

“The bus, en route Mandi from Saujiyan, collided with a truck, coming from the opposite direction. As a result, 21 people sustained injuries,” reports said.

Reportedly, the driver of the bus got stuck between the vehicles and was rescued after hectic efforts. “Some of the injured have been identified as Shoket Ali, Mumtaz Bashir, Sakeena Begum, Wali Mohammad, Saif Din, Zeeba Begum and Zahid Hussain, while the identity of others is being ascertained,” police said.

An FIR has been registered and police is investigating the case further. 2 injured in road accident

Two men sustained injuries when two motorcycles collided at Rangbangla near Kandi on Rajouri-Budhal road.

As per reports, the accident took place at about 9:30 am, when at Rangbangla, two motorcycles, JK11-5386 and JK02AN 4934, coming from opposite sides collided.—GK

