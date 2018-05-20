21 held for wheeling

City Reporter

The Dolphin squad Saturday arrested 21 motorcyclists for doing wheelie, during a special campaign.

During Sehri time, Dolphin squad took action against those indulging in wheelie in different areas of the city including Kala Khatai Road, Mughalpura, and impounded 18 motorcycles.

Superintendent of Police Mujahid/ Dolphin Naeem Khokhar said that one-wheeling was not allowed under the law.

He appealed to the parents to help the police check wheelie and save their children from life threatening game.