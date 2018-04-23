21 DGPR officials suspended

Staff Reporter

The competent authority suspended 21 officials of Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab Headquarters office for intervention in government business and ordered an inquiry against them.

According to a DGPR press release, the officials had been involved in damage to the government property, agitation, vandalism, snatching official record, unlawful locking of office rooms and hooliganism through outsider elements besides having insulting attitude with the officers of the department, especially females.