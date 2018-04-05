21 car thieves arrested, 47 vehicles recovered: IGP

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has busted five gangs of car thieves comprising 21 persons during the last two months and recovered 34 snatched and 13 non-custom paid vehicles worth Rs 41.6 million from them.Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Inspector General of Police Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri said that all efforts are being made to curb crime in the city and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. He said that ACLC police recovered 34 vehicles and 13 non-custom paid vehicles from 21 car thives of five various gangs. He said that challan of car lifters have been submitted in relevant courts after completing investigation.The IGP also handed over keys of stolen and snatched vehicles to their actual owners.

He said that acclelrated efforts are being made to curb car lifting incidents. On the occasion, SSP Islamabad Najeeb Ur Rehman Bugvi, SP Investigation Zubair Ahmad Shaikh, Incharge ACLC Inspector Anees Akbar and other police officials were also present.The IGP appreciated the hard work of SSP Islamabad Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi and said that crime rate has significantly declined due to his efforts. He said that car theft incidents have been also curbed because of his special efforts in this regard. Most of the recovered vehicles included Corolla, Mehran, Honda, Khyber, Suzuki pick ups, Cuore and Double Cabins.—INP

