21 Cambridge candidates from Sindh, Baluchistan top in world

Around 21 candidates from Sindh and Baluchistan region have grabbed positions the world over in different subjects in the June 2018 Cambridge examination series. The winning learners outperformed thousands of candidates worldwide who sat Cambridge O Levels, Cambridge IGCSEs and Cambridge International AS & A Levels.

The Cambridge Assessment International Education (Cambridge International) released the winners of the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in Pakistan, which shows in all 75 learners in Sindh and Balochistan will receive 95 awards for exceptional performance in Cambridge examinations, including 21 learners who attained highest marks in the world and 11 learners who attained the highest marks in Pakistan in a single subject.

The awards celebrate the success of learners taking Cambridge examinations in over 40 countries around the world. Cambridge International places learners at the centre of its international education programmes and qualifications which are inspired by the best in educational thinking, according to a press release by the Cambridge.Also, 82 learners in Punjab grabbed 93 awards for exceptional performance, including 18 learners winning positions in the world and 16 among highest marks’ achievers in Pakistan in a single subject.

