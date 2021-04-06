20pc of Pakistan’s population to be vaccinated

The federal government on Tuesday said that 20 percent population of the country would be vaccinated against Covid-19 by Dec 2021.

The federal government shared the details of the vaccination process in a written form with the Sindh High Court (SHC), saying that they have earmarked an amount of US$150 million for the vaccination process.

“From a period of June to December 2021, 20 percent of the population will be vaccinated,” the reply before the SHC stated, further saying that they have so far received 2.56 million doses of Covid vaccine, while 8.5 million more doses would be received in April and May this year.

The federal government further told that they have signed agreements for vaccine availability with the World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB). “So far 800,000 people have received the Covid jabs,” it said.—INP