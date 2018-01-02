20pc allowance to NH&MW Police ordered

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The National Assembly Committee on Committee on Communications has directed both the Finance and Communication Divisions to pay 20% allowance to Motorway Police as approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan in letter and spirit. The Committee was informed that the Communications Division and Finance Division have not yet paid increase in 20% allowance to Motorway Police as approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The committee directed that there should be only one time toll receiving on whole of thee motorway. Committee was informed that previously, there was only one toll plaza. But now the Communications Division and NHA have started to collect toll at two places i.e. at the end of M-1 and at M-2. In this way due to double charge of toll the traffic jams has started to occur. So, the committee directed that Communications Division should take necessary steps to solve the issue.

National Highway Authority (NHA), Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and Commissioner Karachi were also directed by the Standing Committee on Communications.