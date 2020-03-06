20m saplings to be planted in AJK

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana has said that 20 million saplings would be planted throughout the state under One Billion Tree Project.

He expressed these views after planting a sapling at Jammu and Kashmir House to mark the spring tree plantation drive here on Friday.

The Chief Secretary directed the Forest Department to take special measures to make the ongoing drive a success.

He said sufficient funds being provided to the department annually to develop forests in the region on priority.

Mathar Niaz Rana said that 88 percent population of the state is living in rural areas and depending upon the trees for their energy needs. “We need to plant such trees which grow fast to cater the energy needs of the local population”, he added.

He said all out efforts would be made to achieve the target of planting 20 million saplings across AJK and advised relevant department to collaborate with civil society, NGOs and other organizations in this regard.

The Chief Secretary said that Forests are the backbone in our state’s economy and government would take tangible measures for their protection to maintain the natural beauty and environment of the scenic land.

Secretary Forest Syed Zahoor ul Hassan Gillani and other concerned officials of the department were also present on the occasion.