20m people went under line of poverty in 3 years: Marriyum

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Terming the annual budget 2021-22 as anti-people, spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-N Marriyam Aurangzeb, on Thursday declared the budget blood sucking and crushing of bones budget.

Taking part in the budget debate in National Assembly, Marriyum Aurangzeb rejecting the budget said that the PTI government has forgotton all the promises made before the general elections of 2018.

She said that the ruling party forgot ten million jobs, provision of five million houses, construction of 350 dams, refusal to contact IMF and they all forgot but we will not allow them to forget.

She further said 20 million people went under the line of poverty in a span of three years, claims of providing jobs to the youngsters were false; the people are unsatisfied with current government.

On other side the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, participating in the budget debate, said the economic indicators were improving with agriculture, industries and services sectors were witnessing growth.

Ali Muhammad said the present government has also started construction work on major dams such as Diamer Basha, Dasu and Mohmand which will help irrigate our land.

Dr Seemi Bukhari said it is a pro people budget. She said the minimum wages have been increased to twenty thousand rupees whilst the salaries of employees have been raised by ten percent.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said Pakistan is faced with many challenges and unity is the need of the hour to overcome them. He said the government should focus on public welfare projects.

Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jilani said steps should be taken to bring the prices of essential commodities such as flour and sugar within the reach of common man. He said salaries of employees should be enhanced by twenty five to thirty percent.

Participating in the debate, Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza said the budget envisages a program to uplift the weakest segments of the society.

She said incentives were also given to different sectors including the industries and construction to give impetus to the economy in difficult situation.

Mir Amir Ali Khan Magsi opposed the use of electronic voting machines in the elections. He said Sindh province should not be neglected in development.

Riaz ul Haq said the prices of essential commodities have gone beyond the reach of common man. He said the government should take steps to provide relief to the people.