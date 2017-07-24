20kg superior quality Hashish seizesed

Staff Reporter

Jacobabad

The CIA Police Jacobabad have arrested three women and their two minor children and recovered 25kilograms superior quality Charas from their possession near old bus stand in Jacobabad, in the limits of Sadar Police Station, here on Sunday.

According to police, Muhammad Sharif Mahar, the CIA In-charge Jacobabad carried out a raid on spy information near old bus stand when three women named Mst Hassina, Mst Saba and Mst Soorat Khatoon along with their two children named Baba, of 05, and baby girl Momina, of 02, were traveling to Jacobabad.