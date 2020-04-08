208 new Corona cases confirmed in Pakistan Sindh lockdown rules to be relaxed after April 14

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD As many as 208 new cases of the Covid-19 were reported across the country during last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally past 4,196 on Wednesday. So far 467 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, whereas the death toll has surged to 60. Ministry of Health, Punjab, on Wednesday announced that another 78 individuals had tested positive for novel coronavirus in the province. Adding up the latest figures in the previous provincial tally of coronavirus cases, the total number of those diagnosed with the virus currently stands at 2108. Uptill now one thousand and thirty-six cases have emerged in Sindh, 527 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 212 in Balochistan, 211 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 83 in Islamabad, and 19 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Eighteen deaths have reported from Sindh, 16 in Punjab, 18 in KP, three in GB, two in Balochistan and one death was reported in the federal capital and one in Rawalpindi. As many as 462 patients are under treatment at the quarantine facilities established at the hospitals. Overall 42 per cent of the cases are said to be of local transmission in the country while rest are of the nationals coming from abroad. The health authorities have overall conducted 42,159 tests including 3,076 tests during the last 24 hours. The number of cases has continued to soar despite the country being under lockdown for the third consecutive week. KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has said the provincial government will take necessary steps to ensure provision of personal protective equipment to the healthcare community. However, there will be places where they may be shortages, he said. “Some of us may be infected despite taking precautions. We still must choose to fight for everyone else.” Meanwhile, Peshawar’s Chamkani area has been sealed after the emergence of a suspected coronavirus case. Health teams arrived to collect blood samples of all the residents in the area. The KP health department has allowed MTIs and district administration to open necessary outpatient departments and other services, provided they take necessary precautions. A notification said that all hospitals will take necessary precautions while welcoming and evaluating patients. They will be screened and then referred to relevant doctors, it said