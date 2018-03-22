It is nice to see that gentleman’s game of cricket has returned to Pakistan and international cricketers are now feeling safe to play on Pakistani soil. But unfortunately the entire tournament of PSL-3 was held in the UAE instead of Pakistani cities and we witnessed 80% to 90% of empty seats in the stadiums there. If these matches were held in different cities of Pakistan, stadiums would have been full up to the brim. If reports circulating in the media str to be believed, hotels, shops and marriage halls on Shahra-e-Faisal road will remain closed for general public on 25th March 2018 due to PSL3 final match at National Stadium, Karachi.

Organizers of PSL-3 did not bother to think even for once about the people who had booked marriage halls on Shahra-e-Faisal, 8 to 10 months ago, for the wedding of their children. Where will they go and how are they going to manage their event at such a short notice. With this amount of security and road closure in the entire city, final of PSL-3 could have been easily conducted in Syria instead of Pakistan!

M RAFIQUE ZAKARIA

Islamabad

Related