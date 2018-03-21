There can be no two opinions that begging is one of the country’s major issues which is growing with each passing day. It is rampant in all major cities and towns as beggars are found at almost every round-about, in front of mosques and main roads asking for alms.

It has become an organized profession; sometimes children are kidnapped and sold to be trained and used for begging. Some beggars are so hale and hearty, so young and healthy that they do not deserve charity at all. Begging should be banned in toto. The State must empower the needy ones so that they could earn their livelihood in a respectable way.

ABEERA NAWAZ.

Karachi

