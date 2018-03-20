In Stephen Hawking, we have got an assurance that our evolutionary journey is indeed towards humanism. Unfortunately, human civilizations all over the world are yet to falsify the theory of “survival of the fittest”. It has been, as it were, survival of the fittest brutes be it in a jungle or in a primitive society as well as in feudalism or in police state capitalism. But fortunately for us, after the emergence of welfare states such a brute yardstick is slowly but surely getting replaced by a scientific and humane one.

A welfare state is to create a level playing field for all of its citizens by taking extra care of the downtrodden, the poor, children, women, senior citizens and differently-able persons who have been exploited by the society since ages. In the journey of evolution ~ after minerals; plants and animals; ~ human beings happened. And human beings are realizing that they are to do better than the animals ~ not by fighting like them or with them ~ but by redefining the word “fitness” in accordance with humanism and that is by trying to create an egalitarian and humane society.

A modern society is upgrading its outlook on a person’s disability from a disabled person to a physically challenged person and now in a very positive way ~ as a differently-able person.

Stephen Hawking’s splendid achievements have showcased how far a person with almost total physical disability could go! It has been made possible by his mind power, state patronage and by an engineering marvel – wheelchair which was equipped with a wonderfully friendly computer program called Equalizer. Stephen Hawking will always be remembered as a super scientist as well as an empirical evidence that our evolutionary journey is not only from brutality to humanism but also from falsehood to the truth.

SUJIT DE

Kolkata, India

